Protests: Governor Sani Inspects Vandalised Fidelity Bank In Kaduna

Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani, has inspected public and private offices and shops that were vandalised by hoodlums during the nationwide #EndBadGovernance protest.

Fidelity Bank was also affected as hoodlums invaded the facility following a recent violent protest in Kaduna State.

The hoodlums vandalised government and private offices and looted shops in Kaduna and Zaria metropolis including a new bank, the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency, and Kaduna Traffic Law Enforcement Agency in Zaria and Kaduna.

Accompanied by top heads of security agencies and a Deputy Inspector General of Police, Governor Sani inspected the branch of one of the vandalised banks at Tudun Wada in Kaduna South Local Government Area.

KADIPA was also affected as hoodlums invaded the facility following a recent violent protest in Kaduna State.

He described the violent protest as politically motivated and aimed at destabilising the present administration.

The governor also commended the majority of Kaduna residents for not participating in the protest, assuring that his administration is working tirelessly to bring succor to the people.



