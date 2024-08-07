Rioters Loot House Of Yobe Senator

Senator Ibrahim Bomai (APC, Yobe South) has condemned the attack on his Potiskum home in Yobe State during the recent nationwide protest, attributing it to the work of his detractors.

In a statement on Tuesday by his legislative aide, Abubakar Madu Bukar, Senator Bomai said that the protesters had not planned to attack the house as the routes they followed were far from it.

The statement reads in part: “Of the four houses of prominent politicians in his area, it was only his own that was attacked.

“Senator Bomai cannot be discouraged, and neither will he be distracted by the sinister activities of his political detractors both within and outside the APC to bring him down in his firm resolve and absolute commitment to further bring more dividends of democracy to the good people of Yobe South.”