Tinubu Makes Key Appointments In Humanitarian Affairs Ministry , Others

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Badamasi Lawal as the new Chief Executive Officer, National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

He was among the seven Nigerians who were named on Tuesday as head of strategic agencies and programmes under the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

A statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) said the appointments are to facilitate the needed relief to Nigerians and ensure the effectiveness of humanitarian and social development programmes.

The statement informed that Dr. Lawal holds a doctorate degree in education, and he previously served as a commissioner in Katsina State.

Also appointed is Ms. Funmilola Olotu as Programme Manager, National Social Safety-Net Coordinating Office.

Ms. Olotu holds a master’s degree in business administration, and she is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Lagos State on state lotteries.

Ms. Aishat Alubankudi was named the Programme Manager, Grant for Vulnerable Groups.

Ms. Alubankudi holds a bachelor’s degree in community development. She has experience as a risk assessor and financial manager.

Princess Aderemi Adebowale was appointed the Programme Manager, Home Grown School Feeding.

She holds a doctorate degree and she is the Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Civic Engagement and previously served as a local government chairperson.

Mr. Abdullahi Alhassan Imam was appointed Programme Manager, National Cash Transfer Office

Mr. Imam holds a bachelor’s degree in accountancy and has served as chief accountant, Northern Dairies Ltd, and as a bank manager.

Mr. Ayuba Gufwan is the new Executive Secretary, National Commission for People with Disabilities.

He holds an LLB and is the executive director of the Beautiful Gate Handicapped People Centre, Jos.

Ms. Lami Binta Adamu Bello was appointed as the Director General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons

She holds a master’s degree in public administration and has served as the Secretary-General of ALGON, and Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, as well as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

According to the statement, President Tinubu expects the new heads of these critical agencies and programmes to discharge the functions of their offices with utmost integrity and diligence so as to ensure that Nigerians, especially vulnerable groups, are the exclusive and direct beneficiaries of his administration’s reconfigured welfare programmes.