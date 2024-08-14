Two Brothers Bury 16 -yr-old Alive Over Missing Phone In Zaria





Two brothers have buried a 16-year-old Abubakar alive in Zaria Kaduna State, over a heated disagreement which arose when a phone went missing.

The incident which went viral on social media and was condemned by the public, drew the attention of the authorities in the state which led to the arrest of the brothers.

Hajiya Rabi Salisu, the Commissioner of Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna State said the incident was quite shocking and disturbing.

“I’ve never seen someone buried alive apart from in film. This boy, Abubakar, a 16 year old was buried by his brothers because of a missing phone.”

“They dug a hole, tied his hands backwards and sealed his mouth. They buried him, leaving only his head outside covered with rags inside an abandoned property near a farm. It was a good samaritan who heard the boy coughing that raised alarm which attracted other farmers that rescued the boy, as contained in the video which went viral in social media.”

“The culprits were a 22-year-old and his brother, an 18-year-old who was arrested by the police. We would be going to court after their investigation. The Government would not take it lightly,in the protection of children’s rights and others whose rights are violated in Kaduna State,” Rabi told the BBC Hausa Service.

The Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mansir Hassan confirmed the incident and assured that the culprits were cooling off their heads in the police net.

He said an investigation over the act was on progress before they would be taken to court.

He said the culprits were Abubakar’s brothers who were enmeshed in a misunderstanding due to a missing phone in Abuja where they worked.

Abubakar was to return to Zaria after they had agreed to pay him, but they later trailed him back to Zaria where they buried him alive as a form of torture to confuse the issue of the missing phone.





Press Statement

KADUNA STATE AUTHORITIES INTERVENE AS TWO ARRESTED FOR BURYING 16-YEAR-OLD ALIVE OVER ALLEGED THEFT OF MOBILE PHONE

The Kaduna State Ministry of Human Services and Social Development has taken decisive action following the horrific incident in the Gauraki community, Kufaina Ward, Zaria Local Government Area, where a 16-year-old boy was buried alive after being accused of stealing mobile phone.

The victim, Abubakar Aliyu, survived the ordeal and has since been rescued. The suspects, identified as Yahaya Abdulkadir (20) and Abdul Abdulkadir (17), who are cousins of the victim, have been arrested by the police.

The Social Officer in charge of Zaria visited the community where the incident occurred to assess the situation and provide necessary support. The Ministry has assured the public that justice will be served and that they will continue to monitor the case closely.

The Kaduna State Government has condemned the act in the strongest terms and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of all citizens, especially children.

Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Signed:

Hajiya (Mrs) Rabi S Ibrahim

Hon. Commissioner, Ministry of Human Services and Social Development, Kaduna State

14th August 2024