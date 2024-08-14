91 Years Billionaire Dies Two Months After Marrying New Wife

Austrian construction tycoon and socialite Richard Lugner, who made headlines for bringing the world’s VIPs to Vienna’s famous Opera Ball, has died aged 91, according to local media citing family sources.

Lugner died in his Viennese villa on Monday, Austrian media reported, with conservative Chancellor Karl Nehammer on X hailing the “successful” construction magnate as a “vibrant… Austrian original” who stayed “true to himself”.

In the months before his passing, Lugner married Simone Reiländer, 42, for the sixth time at Vienna City Hall on June 1.

Born in Vienna on October 11, 1932, Lugner quickly made a name for himself in the construction business by focusing on small-scale projects amid the 1960s building boom, according to APA news agency.

In 1975, Lugner landed his first major coup, when he was commissioned to build the Vienna Islamic Centre, Austria’s first and biggest mosque.

More than a decade later, he built his eponymous “Lugner City” shopping centre.

The eccentric 91-year-old was an integral part of Vienna’s high society, with Lugner frequently dominating the headlines, including criticism he faced over his sexist comments.

A fan of the limelight, Lugner had been inviting the world’s celebrities to the famous Vienna Opera Ball since 1992, most recently bringing Priscilla Presley to the event.

Former guests of Lugner include celebrities like Sophia Loren, Pamela Anderson, Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

He was previously married to Christine Gmeiner (​1961-1978), Cornelia Laufersweiler​​ (​1979-1983), Susanne Dietrich (1984-1989), Christina Lugner (1990-2007), as well as Playboy model and actress Cathy Schmitz (2014-2016)







