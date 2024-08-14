Tribunal Sacks Enugu House Of Reps Member





The House of Representatives tribunal has sacked the member representing Igboeze North/Udenu federal constituency, Rt. Hon. Simon Atigwe.

Hon. Atigwe of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was declared the winner of the re-run election held on February 3rd, 2024.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said the PDP’s candidate polled 23863 votes to defeat Hon. Dennis Agbo of the Labour Party, LP, who pulled 23226 votes.

Hon. Agbo who had earlier won the February 25th, 2023 election but was sacked by the appellate court proceeded to the tribunal to challenge Atigwe’s declaration.

Hon. Agbo argued that the rerun election was marred by the wrong computation of results, and substantial non-compliance to the electoral act among others.

In their ruling on Wednesday, 14th August, the Tribunal headed by Justice H N Kunaza said that the petition had merit and declared Rt. Hon. Dennis Nnamdi Agbo the actual winner of Igbo Eze North/ Udenu Federal constituency.

Justice Kunaza’s panel declared invalid, null and void the 2000 votes added to the PDP candidate and restored the votes of 25th February 2023 of 14229 for the PDP and 28870 for the LP candidate Rt. Hon Dennis Agbo.

It also held that Atigwe Simon Chukwuemeka was not duly elected by the valid votes cast as the petitioner won with 23,221 and PDP 21,863 votes and as such, the certificate of return issued to Atigwe should be withdrawn and issued to Hon Agbo.