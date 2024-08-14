I Was Once A Drug Addict ..BBnaija Handi

During the Aquafina Padi of Life task on Big Brother Naija Season 9, housemate Handi shared a deeply personal story, expressing how she almost lost her life due to drug addiction.

Handi revealed that Wanni, her twin sister, has been a pillar of support throughout her life, particularly during her struggle with drug addiction.

Handi openly acknowledged the crucial role Wanni played in her recovery, saying, “You always make sure I’m good throughout everything in this house.

“Even when I almost lost my life to drug addiction, you stayed with me all the step of the way. You never left my side, now look at me now, hale and hearty. I’m myself again.”

She praised Wanni for being a trustworthy and non-judgemental presence, highlighting her sister’s keen ability to recognise and warn her about potential manipulators.

“You never let anything or anyone come in between us, even when a guy thinks he can play us both. My trustworthy padi, you will tell me the guy is trying to run us street. You know everything about me both good and bad and you never judge me.”

Handi concluded her heartfelt tribute by thanking Wanni for her unwavering support, saying, “Thank you for always being there for me even when I felt I was never enough.”