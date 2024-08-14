We Were Acting A Skit , Husband Of Lady Who Tore Passport Pleads As NIS Arrest Wife ( Pictures, Video)

The lady who allegedly tore her husband's International passport in a viral video at the Lagos International airport has been arrested by men of the Nigerian Immigration Service
The lady who was also seen in a follow up video ranting that she deliberately tore the passport due to some reasons she couldn't explain has been flown to Abuja for interrogation
She was seen in a video obtained by CKNNews which has gone viral looking so sober as she was led into a waiting NIS van at the airport
Meanwhile in a twist of fate , the husband has taken to social media to claim that they were acting a skit
According to him , they only acted a script without knowing the implications of what they did
Watch his pleadings via instablog page
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-qQILFtnCW/?igsh=MWY3bnhncmVucGw2cg==
He begged for forgiveness
Her video after arrest is posted below via CKNNews Instagram page
https://www.instagram.com/reel/C-qRrEDow2e/?igsh=OXRmOTNrYWF5Y2Vk