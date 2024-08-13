Tinubu Travels To Equatorial Guinea On 3 Days Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to depart Abuja for Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, on Wednesday, August 14, for a three-day official visit.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday, August 14, by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s visit is in response to an invitation by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, and will meet with the Equatorial Guinean leader at the Presidential Villa upon arrival.

During the visit, agreements on oil and gas, security, and other areas of bilateral interest will be signed.

The statement further stated that President Tinubu will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, and other cabinet members.

The trip aims to strengthen ties between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, exploring opportunities for cooperation and collaboration in key sectors.

