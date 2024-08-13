Popular Gospel Singer, Aduke Gold, Dies In Ibadan

The gospel music industry is in mourning following the untimely passing of rising star Aduke Ajayi, popularly known as Aduke Gold.

The news of her death was shared on Tuesday by fellow gospel artist Esther Igbekele, who posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, accompanied by Aduke Gold’s picture and the caption: “A general has fallen. RIP.”

Aduke Gold’s passing follows the recent loss of another prominent gospel singer, Egbin Orun, who died on April 28, 2024.

Esther Igbekele, a close colleague, had confirmed Orun’s death via an Instagram post.

Despite the competitive nature of the gospel music industry, Aduke Gold made great impact with her soul-lifting songs and unwavering dedication to her craft.

Her talent and passion earned her a growing fanbase and increasing popularity, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by many.



