I’ve Slept With Over 1,000 Married Men ...Nollywood Actress

Controversial Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu, also known as Esther Sky, has revealed a surprising truth about her sexual life.

The actress claimed that she had lost track of how many men she had slept with.

She appeared on a recent edition of ‘The Honest Bunch’, which was co-hosted by actor Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, alias Nedu, Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Ezinne.

The co-host, Nedu, enquired: “What is your body count?”

Nwachukwu said, “I have lost count.”

Nedu asks, “Is it up to 1,000?”

Nwachukwu says, “More than. I turned 30 on July 7.

Nedu, I say: “Give me rough estimate of men you’ve slept with.”

Nwachukwu: “I have lost count of the number of men I’ve slept with. “I don’t even remember.”

Nedu asks, “Is it up to 3,000?”

Nwachukwu: “It’s more than. I’ve slept with men from Nigeria, Cyprus, Turkey, Kenya, Ghana, and beyond. I do not sleep with unmarried men; I only have s3x with married men.”

Source : QEDng