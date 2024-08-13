How Newly Wedded Army Captain, Three Others Were Ambushed, Killed In Sokoto

A newlywed Nigerian army officer, Ibrahim Yibranii Yohana, was among the four soldiers killed by terrorists in Sokoto State.

The gunmen had during the weekend killed the four soldiers in Gudu Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the soldiers were ambushed along the Kukurau-Bangi Road while on patrol around 4pm on Saturday.

The attack was also said to have left two other soldiers injured.

Two operational vehicles of the military personnel were set on fire by the terrorists.

It was learnt that one of the army personnel, a captain got married on November 4, 2023 to his wife, Jossy Happiness.

This is a post by one of his friends Genesis Kaboshio Akau on Facebook 

“Hmmm…my beloved Predecessor back then in ABU Zaria (ESM), a very dedicated Organist who loves God, as troubleless as he was, I was surprised to hear he joined the Nigerian Army .. From Maiduguri to Lagos etc & then Niger state.. Unfortunately I heard the sad story of your departure from this realm of life.. U lost ur younger sister, elder brother & now u are gone. May the LORD comfort us all.. 

We’ll miss u dearly beloved Captain Ibrahim Yohanna (Presido Commando). Sai mu zo,”

