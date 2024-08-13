Gov Obaseki Slams Shaibu Over Resumption Statement

The Edo State Government says Philip Shaibu is impersonating the state’s deputy governor, urging the public to disregard him.

Shaibu, the reinstated deputy governor of the state, had announced his resumption of duty and directed his staff to do so.

But the Edo State Government in a statement by its Commissioner for Communication and Orientation Osa Nehikhare said Shaibu’s action is a “clear case of impersonation”.

“It has come to the attention of the Edo State Government that the former Deputy Governor, Comr. Philip Shaibu has been carrying out correspondence with different institutions and organisations both within and outside the State in a clear case of impersonation,” he said.

“In the interest of the safety of these organizations, we want to restate that Shaibu is not the Deputy Governor of Edo State, and every correspondence from him in that regard should be disregarded and considered a forgery

“The issue of his purported reinstatement is still active in court and the next hearing for the two separate motions filed by the State Government and the Edo House of Assembly challenging the purported reinstatement by Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court is fixed for 24 September 2024.”

The commissioner said, “The State through the Attorney General of Edo State and the Edo House of Assembly by their lawyers, Oluwole Iyamu, SAN, and Ken Mozia, SAN, respectively, had in the motions sought an order for a stay of the execution of the purported reinstatement and an order suspending the judgment and restraining Shaibu from parading himself or attending any official function as deputy governor pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

“Therefore, the status quo is that His Excellency, Omobayo Marvelous Godwins, remains the deputy governor of Edo State and any correspondence carried out by any other person, including Philip Shaibu is an act of impersonation, and anyone who deals with him does so at his or her own risk.

“Security agencies are, by this notice, alerted to the potential breach of peace and are urged to hold Philip Shaibu responsible for any security breach in the State arising from his ignoble actions.”



