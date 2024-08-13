Abductors Yet To Release Two Chinese Kidnapped In Ogun

Gunmen have abducted two Chinese nationals around Kemta, along Onigbedu in Ewekoro local government of Ogun State.

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Monday in Abeokuta.

Odutola, however, said that effort is being put in place by the command to ensure the release of the victims. She also stated that the kidnappers had contacted their company to demand a ransom for their release.

“The company’s security supervisor reported that one of the expatriates called to inform him that Wenguang and Ding had been kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding money in exchange for their release,” she said.

“Our operatives in the Ewekoro Division, with the assistance of local vigilantes, military personnel from the Social Orientation and Safety Corps, local hunters, and other security groups, thoroughly searched the entire Kémta Village forest for the victims but were unable to find them.”

She said that efforts to secure the release of the duo were ongoing







