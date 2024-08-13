Profile Of OOU First Professor Of Mass Camm , Dele Odunlami As He Delivers Varsity’s 119th Inaugural Lecture

“First Professor of Mass Communication in OOU’s history,” What to know about Odunlami and his lecture titled; “(Re)Moving The Ancient Landmarks? How Technology Deconstructs The Mass Media.”

Prof. Ayodele Thomas Odunlami, a professor of Broadcast Journalism, is set to deliver the 119th Inaugural Lecture at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) on Thursday, August 13, 2024.

CKNNews reports that the event will take place at the OGD Lecture Theatre on the main campus in Ago-Iwoye, with Prof. Ayodeji Agboola, the Vice-Chancellor, serving as the chairman.

Prof. Odunlami, who currently serves as the Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences and holds the distinction of being the first Professor of Mass Communication at OOU, will present a lecture titled “(Re)Moving The Ancient Landmarks? How Technology Deconstructs The Mass Media.”

In an interview, Professor Odunlami said his lecture would provide an insightful exploration of the evolving media landscape and the impact of technological advancements on traditional media practices.

“My research goal has been to re-focus attention to the changing nature of the the mass media and the implications of the emerging trends on media practice and scholarship.’

“In Africa, attention will be directed to the indigenous paradigms that could free us from the shackles of communication and media imperialism as emerging events have confirmed that we cannot win the technological catch-up game with the developed world.”, he added.

About Professor Odunlami

Born on August 15, 1964, in Araromi-Obu, Ondo State, Prof. Odunlami’s academic and professional journey is one marked by excellence and dedication. He began his educational pursuit at Local Authority Primary School, Araromi-Obu, Ondo State, before attending Ilushin Grammar School, Ogun Waterside, from 1977 to 1982.

After a brief period at Methodist Teachers’ Training College, Sagamu, in 1984, he enrolled at Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University) in 1986. He graduated in 1990 with a double honours Bachelor of Arts in English Education, earning numerous accolades and narrowly missing a First Class with a GPA of 5.97 on the 6.20 scale.

Prof. Odunlami’s passion for Mass Communication led him to pursue further studies at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Ogba, Lagos, where he earned a Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism. He continued his academic journey at the University of Ibadan, obtaining a Professional Masters in Communication and Language Arts (MCA) in 1998 and an Academic Masters in 2005. He completed his Doctor of Philosophy in Mass Communication at Babcock University between 2009 and 2012, specializing in Broadcast Journalism.

Throughout his illustrious career, Prof. Odunlami has amassed significant media experience, serving in various capacities at reputable media houses, including the defunct African Guardian, Champion Newspapers, and Ogun State Television (OGTV), where his voice became a familiar presence on the airwaves in the 90s.

Joining OOU as an Assistant Lecturer on March 3, 2003, Prof. Odunlami has steadily risen through the academic ranks.

His dedication and hard work earned him promotions to Lecturer II in 2006, Lecturer I in 2009, Senior Lecturer in 2012, Reader in 2019, and full Professor in October 2022. His administrative roles have been extensive, including serving as Course Adviser, Departmental Examination Officer, and pioneering the establishment of OOU 92. FM Radio Station.

As an accomplished scholar, Prof. Odunlami has published over fifty works in reputable local and international outlets. He is the Editor of Agogo: African Journal of Humanities and belongs to numerous academic and professional associations, including the African Council for Communication Education (ACCE) and the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

Prof. Odunlami’s contributions to academia extend beyond OOU, serving as an External Examiner, Reviewer, and Assessor for various universities in Nigeria. His expertise is recognized internationally, with affiliations to prestigious publishers and journals.

Prof. Odunlami is married to Oluwaranti Temitope Odunlami, and they are blessed with children, EriOluwa Ayomide Odunlami, Joseph Umukoro, and David Olumoyegun