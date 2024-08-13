Obasanjo , IBB Absent At Tinubu's First Council Of State

President Bola Tinubu today chaired his first Council of State meeting at the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari attended the meeting

Former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) joined the meeting virtually alongside the governors of Abia, Adamawa, and Akwa Ibom State.

The meeting began at 12:35 pm (local time) with an opening ceremony where attendees sang and recited the national anthem and national pledge, respectively.

It comes 18 months after the council last met on February 10, 2023, under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

At the time, Buhari had convened the meeting over the 2023 elections, the crisis emanating from the new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

Tinubu and his predecessors will discuss seven key issues.

They include the Nationwide Protest as it Affects National Security and the State of the Economy, and in the agricultural sector, they will discuss Food Security, Availability, and Affordability.

The President will also make presentations on Consolidating the Gains in the Solid Minerals Sector, Renewed Hope in Budgeting and Planning for Sustained Development, Renewed Hope in the Road Sector, and leading a Strong Industrial Base for Transformation and Growth.

It was gathered that the relevant ministers for each sector would make presentations on the President’s behalf.

A source said, “Although it states here that the President will be making these presentations himself his ministers will be briefing the Council on his behalf. For instance, we are expecting presentations by the National Security Adviser [Mr. Nuhu Ribadu], he will brief the Council on the nationwide protest as it affects national security.

“The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security [Abubakar Kyari] will discuss the food availability and affordability. The Minister of Solid Minerals Development [Mr. Dele Alake] will present on his sector, and the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning [Abubakar Bagudu] will present on budgeting.

“Minister of Works [David Umahi] will also present on the road infrastructure while the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment [Dr. Dorris Uzoka-Anite], will present on building a strong industrial base.”

The National Council of State is a constitutional organ of the Nigerian government that advises the executive on policy-making, among other functions.

It includes the President (who serves as its chairman), the Vice President, all former Presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, and all state governors.

The council’s role is largely advisory, guiding the President in decision-making processes on national security, appointments, and economic policies.

Conspicuously absent were former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Ibrahim Babangida

No reason was given for their absence