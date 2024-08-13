Breaking : 16 Dead , 17 Injured In Lagos Ibadan Expressway Multiple Road Accident

The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) has confirmed 16 people dead and 17 injured in an early morning multiple road mishap at the Agbowo end of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

The FRSC reports stated 35 persons were involved in the ghastly accident, out of which 16 died on the spot, while the injured ones are recuperating at Amdalat Hospital, Agbowo, in Ibadan North local government area

The remains of the deceased, as reliably gathered, have been deposited at the mortuary of the State Hospital.

The accident which occurred in the Agbowo/Ajao area involved a truck loaded with roofing sheets with registration number AKM 548 ZY, an 18-seater passenger Hummer bus, MUB 20LG, Micra taxi, BDJ 520YC, and a Honda CR-V SUV, KRD 707 ER.

An eyewitness account stated that the roofing sheet-loaded trucks rammed into the four other affected vehicles.

The accident, which was attributed to a break failure coupled with the ongoing construction works on the highway, has caused a traffic gridlock.

The passersby were of the opinion that the accident could have been averted had the federal government sped up the construction work on the highway.

The vehicles, according to them, are restricted to only one lane, thereby making vehicular movement extremely difficult.

They also called on the construction firm handling the project to open up the other lane in order to ease the traffic congestion in the area.

However, the FRSC has stressed the need for an enlightenment campaign for commercial drivers across the state.



