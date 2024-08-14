EndBadGovernance : FG Blocks $88m , N4bn Protest Funds, Arrests Political Collaborators

The Federal Government has traced at least N83 billion in cryptocurrency and fiat money channelled towards the recent nationwide protests,

They include $50m of cryptocurrency — $38m of which were blocked in four cryptocurrency wallets — and N4bn contributed by various political actors in Abuja, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina.

This was part of a presentation by the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, at the inaugural meeting of the Council of State convened by President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of Tuesday’s meeting proceedings, Ribadu, who presented on the topic ‘The Nationwide Protest As It Affects National Security,’ also revealed that an European has been identified as the mastermind of the proliferation of foreign flags during the protests and will soon be declared wanted by the Police.

One of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak on the matter, disclosed that local conspirators traced to capital city Abuja, Kaduna and Kano have been arrested.

“In his presentation, the NSA said the government was able to trace $50m to crypto wallets that were made as donations to the protests. They succeeded in blocking four of those wallets containing $38m.

“They also found out that some political actors contributed N4bn to fund the protests,” one of the sources said

It had been reported on Tuesday that President Tinubu convened the Council of State meeting to discuss, among other matters, the recent #EndBadGovernance protests, national security, the economy and food security.

The Council comprises the President (who serves as its chairman), the Vice President, all former Presidents and Heads of State, all former Chief Justices of Nigeria, the Senate President, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Secretary to the Government of The Federation and all state governors.

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhamamdu Buhari attended the inaugural Council meeting, while former Heads of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd.) and General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.), joined virtually alongside governors of Abia, Adamawa and Akwa Ibom State.

However, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Head of State General Ibrahim Babangida (retd.) did not attend the meeting.

Tuesday’s gathering came days after Nigerians, mostly youths, hit the roads in Abuja for a one-million-man march. The march, which climaxed with a low turnout, marked the 10th day of the nationwide protest against the rising cost of living in the country.

On August 1, the opening day of the nationwide protest, demonstrations declined into destruction of property and loss of lives, especially in the North, leading to at least 17 reported deaths during the “days of rage.”

On August 3, just two days into the demonstrations, viral photos and videos showed demonstrators waving the flags in Kano State and chanting in Hausa, “We don’t want bad government.”

In Kaduna, a state in the north west, protesters were also seen waving the Russian flag and reciting in Hausa, “Welcome, Russia; Welcome, Russia.” Russia, an Eastern power which is currently mired in a proxy war with the West, has been blamed for several unconstitutional changes of government in West African countries such as Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso, among others.

The Nigerian military said the use of Russian flags during the protests was a treasonable offence, adding that it was investigating those behind the move and would “take serious action” against them.

While addressing the nation in a broadcast on August 4, President Tinubu warned demonstrators not to “let the enemies of democracy use you to promote an unconstitutional agenda that will set us back on our democratic journey.”

Security agencies had identified at least four politicians from Katsina, Kaduna and Kano states, who, they said, promoted the use of the Russian flag among demonstrators with the intent to spark unconstitutional regime change.

Another source privy to the discussions at the Council of State meeting told our correspondent that these local actors have been arrested, with the foreign mastermind on the run.

The source said, “The NSA also briefed the Council that there was some element of foreign interference in the protest, that they found out that some foreigners fueled the protests. It was not just about Nigerians protesting against hardship.

“A foreign agent had been found to be connected to it and would soon be declared wanted by the Police. The police will make the announcement this week.

“This agent is a person of interest with his Nigerian collaborators; most of them have been arrested. They are looking for him. But his collaborators in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano and Katsina have been arrested. The NSA also confirmed that eight people died during the protests.”

“The high note of the meeting was a unanimous passage of a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, Commander in Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces,” AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State, said.

“Members, especially those of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, were satisfied with the presentation by the members of the Federal Executive Council, and after that meeting, there was an executive session between members of the NGF and Mr President, and frank and fruitful discussions were held between both parties.

“I’m glad to say we are on the right track. And to say in the same vein, members of the NGF, like the members of the Council of State, also passed a vote of confidence on Mr. President.”





The Council was last held 18 months ago – February 10, 2023 – under former President Muhammadu Buhari. At the time, Buhari had convened the meeting to discuss the 2023 elections, the crisis emanating from the new naira policy and fuel scarcity.

The National Council of State is a constitutional organ of the Nigerian government that advises the executive on policy-making, among other functions. Its largely advisory role is to guide the President in decision-making processes on national security, appointments and economic policies.

At the President’s behest, the Council meets to deliberate on crucial national issues, including—but not limited to—national security, economic challenges and the appointment of key public officials like the chairman and members of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the National Population Commission and the Police Service Commission.

Additionally, the Council advises on the exercise of the President’s powers regarding pardons and commutations. The meetings are typically convened by the President and are not held regularly but are instead called as needed, especially when the country faces significant challenges that require input from past and present leaders. Though not binding, the Council’s recommendations often influence presidential decisions.







