Revealed : Murdered Sokoto Monarch Kidnappers Collected N60m , Motorcycles As Ransom

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday reiterated his determination to tackle terrorism and other forms of violence that threaten national security.

The President, who condemned the murder of Alhaji Isa Bawa, District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State, assured that the culprits will not go unpunished.

The killing of the monarch by his abductors has sparked outrage and elicited condemnation by many individuals and groups, including the Northern Senators’ Forum, the Coalition of Northern Groups, and traditional rulers.

The deceased, who was in captivity for almost a month, was murdered after the payment of N60 million and six motorcycles as ransome to his captors to secure his release.

President Tinubu said in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, that the attack on the royal father was disturbing, adding that it is a “heinous act” that deserves a decisive response.

The president, who sympathised with the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State, prayed for the repose of his soul and comfort for his family during this difficult time.

The statement reads: “President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the tragic circumstances leading to the passing of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

“President Tinubu described the savage attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response.

“The President extends his profound condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

“President Tinubu assures Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered.”

Before he was killed, the late Bawa was kidnapped along with his son. They were in captivity for 25 days.

The 74 year-old monarch was recently seen in a viral video clip on social media appealing to the state government and the Sultanate to secure his release.

A member of Sokoto State House of Assembly, Aminu Almustapha Boza (Sabon Birni Constituency) said the monarch went through severe torture and beating by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

He explained that his captives earlier demanded a ransom of N900 million before they later decided to accept N500 million.

He said: “We suspect a foul play since when the abductors of the district head reduced the ransom to N60 million and six motorcycles, which were immediately made available to them, only to hear that they killed him after collecting the ransom.”

However, Boza confirmed the release of the deceased’s son, who was kidnapped along his late father.

The son is said to be hospitalized in Sabon Birni General Hospital.

The late Bawa was kidnapped along Sokoto – Sabon Birni Road on July 29 after attending a meeting of traditional rulers in Sokoto, the state capital.

The lawmaker said the remains of the late monarch had been laid to rest according to Islamic injunctions.

Northern senators condemn attack

The Northern Senators’ Forum condemned the murder, urging the government to apprehended the killers.

The group, in a statement by its chairman, Senator Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua, in Abuja, commiserated with the family of the deceased and urged security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

It reads: “His abduction, torture, and eventual killing by bandits are a heinous and unacceptable act that has left us all in shock. Traditional rulers like Alhaji Isa Muhammad Bawa represented the first point of leadership in various communities across Nigeria.

“They embody the rich cultural heritage and values of our people. It is therefore sacrosanct that they be protected by law enforcement agencies.The killing of a traditional ruler is not only a crime against the individual, but also an attack on the very fabric of our society.

“I urge the security agencies to intensify their efforts to track down the perpetrators of this heinous crime and bring them to book. We cannot allow such acts of terrorism to go unpunished.

“It is imperative that measures are put in place to prevent such incidents from happening again, as they are sacrilegious and undermine the traditional institutions that are essential to our national identity.

“To the people of Sokoto State, I offer my condolences for the loss of this respected leader. His demise is a tragedy that affects us all, and we must come together to ensure that justice is served.

“I want to assure you that the Armed Forces and other security agencies have been making significant progress in dismantling terrorist enclaves in the Northern States. This progress will only intensify our efforts to protect Nigerians and ensure that such brutal acts are not repeated.”

His death devastating, says Wamakko

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leader in Sokoto State , Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said Bawa’s death was shocking and devastating.

He said in a statement by his media aid, Bashar Abubakar, that the deceased was a leader with a good heart and a peace-loving gentleman.”

Wamakko said: “We will continue to advise government at all levels on the need to intensify efforts towards bringing an end to the banditry and criminal activities bedeviling the Northern region and country.”

Northern group frowns at attack

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) condemned the murder, saying that it is a grave assault on the collective conscience of the society.

The group said in a statement by its National Coordinator, Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, that the murder was totally unacceptable, adding that It must not be repeated.

The statement reads: “The CNG, similarly, strongly condemns Sokoto State Government for its despicable, nonchalant and lackadaisical attitude toward the handling of the plight of the late emir, which led to the unfortunate murder in the hand of the bandits.

“This depicts manifest incompetence and utter demonization of our cultural and religious heritage by the overnment that is supposed to promote preservation of our tradition and pedigree.

“The CNG is deeply concerned that the government has failed to prioritize the security and well-being of its people.

“The CNG notes that although there were incidents of abductions of traditional rulers, particularly in Zamfara, this abominable murder remains the most devastating that has sunk the collapse of our security into the ditch of despair.

“For those still languishing in the bandits’ den, it is absolutely repugnant with human civility for anyone to live under such cruel circumstances.

“We pray that May Almighty God would save them from captivity across varied vast expanse of criminal hideouts in the North.

“The CNG calls on governments at all levels to recommit themselves to genuinely addressing the security challenges that have plagued our region and rendered us hopeless.

“The protection of lives and property must be the top priority, and every effort must be made to restore peace and stability to our communities”.