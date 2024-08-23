Tinubu Has No Interest In Acquisition Of NNPC..NNPC Replies Atiku





The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said its investment decisions are strictly determined on the basis of commercial viability and national interest.

It spoke in response to former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who claimed that cabals linked to President Bola Tinubu had hijacked the national petroleum company.

Atiku, in a statement signed by Paul Ibe, his Media Adviser, said, “Just as Alpha Beta, Primero, and others act as Tinubu’s proxies in Lagos, managing critical sectors and generating revenue for him and his family, he has begun to replicate this at the federal level.”

He also expressed surprise at the operations of the NNPC and how the government-owned oil company had put its retail arm under the control of OVH, a company in which Oando, led by Wale Tinubu, owns 49%.