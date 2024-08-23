EFCC Arrests Abuja Billionaire For Internet Fraud, Seizes Cars, Houses





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 35-year-old man, Hyginus Nkwocha, in Abuja for alleged internet fraud and money laundering.

The suspect, described as a ‘young billionaire,’ was apprehended at Ever Green Estate, behind Millennium Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, following intelligence about his suspected involvement in internet fraud and money laundering.

Items recovered from Nkwocha include $2,200, an iPhone 15 Pro Max, a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a MacBook, a gold chain and pendant, a gold bracelet, a gold neck chain, a Mercedes Benz ML 350, a Chevrolet Camaro, and a Mustang car.

Additionally, the EFCC recovered properties located at Cookies Court 2, Ocean Palm Estate, Ajah, Lagos, Unit C8, Lugbe Airport Road, Abuja, and Cookies Court 2, 2nd Avenue, Ocean Palm Estate, Ogombo, Lagos State.

Nkwocha’s arrest and the recovery of the items are part of the EFCC’s efforts to tackle internet fraud and money laundering in Nigeria.

Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at the EFCC, confirmed the arrest, saying, “The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”