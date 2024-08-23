Harris Accepts Democratic Presidential Nomination

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, telling a roaring crowd of supporters that she would chart “a new way forward.”

“On behalf of the people, on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks… I accept your nomination,” the vice president said.

Acknowledging that not all people listening were supporters, Harris said the November election against Donald Trump is “a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward — not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans.”

“I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations,” she said. “The future is always worth fighting for. And that’s the fight we are in right now. A fight for America’s future.”

AFP



Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال