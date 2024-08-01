Pro Tinubu Supporters Hold Counter Protest In Yola Metropolis ( Pictures)

 Pro Tinubu protesters have taken to the streets of Yola , Adamawa State to pledge their support for the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu 

This is coming on the heels of the protest being organized by other Nigerians in same day against growing hardship , hunger and bad leadership 

CKNNews correspondent in Yola reports that the protesters were carrying banners with various inscriptions marching in Yola in solidarity with the Government 

Some of the posters read 

" We thank Tinubu for relative peace in Adamawa "

" We thank Tinubu for LGA Autonomy " 

Policemen were also seen providing them with security in order to make sure it was not hijacked 

Pictures 






