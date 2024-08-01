Insecurity : Curfew Imposed In Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF), in collaboration with other security agencies, have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Borno State following a recent tragic incident.

The announcement comes in response to the detonation of an improvised explosive device (IED) in Kawori, which resulted in the deaths of 16 people and left several others critically injured. The decision was taken to prevent further unrest and maintain public order in the state.

In a press release, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, the Police Public Relations Officer for Borno State, conveyed the directive from Governor Babagana Umar Zulum.

The statement emphasized the state’s commitment to preserving law and order, highlighting the gravity of the situation and the need for immediate action.

“In line with our constitutional mandate towards the restoration of law and order, His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umar Zulum, in consultation with heads of security in the state, finds it expedient to declare a 24-hour curfew in the state with immediate effect,” the statement read.

According to the authorities, the curfew aims to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of the residents. The people of Borno have been urged to remain calm and law-abiding, even as the security operatives say that the situation is under control and that any further developments will be communicated promptly.

The curfew restricts movement throughout the state, and security forces have been deployed to enforce the order strictly.

Simultaneously, in Zamfara State, joint security forces comprising the Nigerian Police and the Army intervened to disperse protesters in the capital, Gusau.

The demonstrators had reportedly mounted a roadblock along the Government House, protesting against various grievances, including perceived government inaction on issues of insecurity and governance.

The situation escalated when the protesters refused to disperse despite warnings from the authorities. In response, the police said it used teargas to break up the gathering, while the army deployed an armored vehicle to restore order.

The security forces say they successfully cleared the area, and normalcy has since been restored.

The police and other security agencies have reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and order in the face of the protest. They have also called on the public to cooperate with the authorities and avoid any actions that could lead to further violence or disruption.

As the situation continues to develop, both in Borno and Zamfara, the authorities say they remain vigilant and ready to respond to any incidents that may arise. The public is encouraged to stay informed through official channels and comply with all directives from law enforcement agencies.



