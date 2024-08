A group of protesters have resorted to looting in Kano as the Hunger Strike begins

CKNNews gathered that the youngsters in their hundreds stormed stores and houses at NCC road looting properties worth millions of Naira

Security men looked helplessly as they carted away household items like chairs, tables , iron sheets , television and other items

There have been fears that the protest will be hijacked by hoodlums

No arrest have been made as at the time of this report

Pictures