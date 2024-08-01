Breaking: Police Teargas Protesters In Abuja

Hundreds of protesters who converged on the popular Eagle Square in Abuja, the nation’s capital, have been dispersed with teargas cannisters by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Force.

The operatives, who were led by the Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Benneth Igweh, stated that they were enforcing the court order, which restricted protesters to Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The development, observed how some protesters fled to different directions and scampered for safety while some protesters were unbothered when the operatives fired the cannisters.

It was gathered that the CP later called for reinforcement to chase away the protesters. One of the teargas cannisters hit a reporter with the News Central Television.

Similarly a drive along Nyanya, Mararaba saw how security forces fired teargas cannisters to disperse protesters in the axis but the protesters continued their demonstration.

CKNNews reports that a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Wednesday barred protesters from marching on the streets of the nation’s capital.

Ruling in an ex-parte application brought before him by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, Justice Sylvanus Chinedu Oriji, restricted participants in the proposed #EndBadGovernance Protest from the streets.