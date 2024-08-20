Presidency Finally Unveils New Presidential Jet, Keeps Mum On Cost ( Pictures)

The Presidency has unveiled the new Airbus A330 purchased under President Bola Tinubu.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, who released the pictures on Monday said it replaced the 19-year-old Boeing B737-700(BBJ) bought under the Presidency of President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Although he did not disclose the amount it was purchased, Onanuga said the new plane was bought far below the market price.

He said it saved Nigeria huge maintenance and fuel costs, running into millions of dollars yearly.

“The recommendation to replace the B737-700(BBJ) followed an investigative hearing by Nigeria’s parliament that questioned the plane’s safety record and cost efficiency, especially after it malfunctioned during a trip to Saudi Arabia,” he said.





“The Nigerian Senate’s security and intelligence committee recommended replacing the ageing aircraft in the presidential fleet to reduce downtime and operational expenses.”

A top government official had earlier told Daily Trust that the aircraft could have been purchased under the Service Wide Vote, which he said, may not require the parliament’s assent.



