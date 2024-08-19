Senators Currently Earn N29m Monthly ...Sen Elisha Abbo

Elisha Abbo, a former lawmaker who represented Adamawa North in the Senate, has claimed that the monthly earnings of senators are not a lot of money.

Condemnation has been trailing the large take home of Nigerian lawmakers, especially those in the national assembly.

But in an interview on Arise Television, Abbo insisted their monthly take home is only “big on paper” and not enough for the demands and challenges of their office.

Abbo recalled that his salary and allowances while serving as a senator was N14.4 million monthly, while current senators earn up to N29 million monthly.

He said: “When I was in the Senate, cumulatively, all the allowances were N14.4 million per month. You have a wardrobe allowance, a vehicle allowance, and other allowances put together that were N14.4 million, including the N1 million salary.

“It is about N29 million now. N29 million looks big on paper

“I’m saying this as an honest man. I’m not trying to support the National Assembly, and I’ve been a member of that vilified institution for five years. I am not standing with them, but I’ll bear the facts on the table.”

Speaking further, he said he became poorer after quitting his business to become a lawmaker.