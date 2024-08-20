Court Stops First Bank’s AGM

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, Lagos, has restrained First Bank Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc from holding, conducting or hosting its 12th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for August 22, 2024, whether virtually or otherwise, pending the determination of a motion for interlocutory injunction filed by a shareholder, Tohir Folorunsho Ismaila.

The court gave the order on August 13, after hearing a motion ex parte filed and moved by Prof Taiwo Osipitan (SAN), with Mrs Olayemi Badewole (SAN) and Adetola Ogunlewe for Ismaila, the petitioner/applicant.

FBN Holdings is the sole respondent in the suit, marked: FHC/L/CP/1428/2024.

Justice Aluko held that, “An order of interim injunction restraining the respondent/respondent by itself, its directors, secretary or agents, assigns, servants, privies or any person acting on its behalf from holding/conducting/hosting the 12th Annual General Meeting of the respondent scheduled for 22nd August, 2024, via a virtual medium or howsoever pending the hearing and determination of the petitioner’s motion on notice for interlocutory injunction is hereby granted.