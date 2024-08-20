Kano State Governor's Chief Of Staff Fingered In Alleged Multi Million Naira Frauds

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has launched investigations into allegations of a multi-million naira procurement fraud, as well as a case of alleged mismanagement of federal government palliatives.

Among those expected to be questioned over the alleged scams are Musa Garba Kwankwaso, a nephew of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and the Chief of Staff (CoS) to the Governor, Shehu Wada Sagagi.

Musa Kwankwaso, who is closely related to the New Nigeria People’s Party’s (NNPP) presidential candidate and the political godfather of Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, was alleged to have been involved in a procurement scandal. A company called Novomed Pharmaceuticals, in which Musa Kwankwaso is a director and is widely believed to own was reportedly awarded a contract to supply drugs to the 44 local government areas of the state.

The contract, said to have been awarded without due process, involves each local government paying about N9 million monthly, amounting to N396 million in total every month.

The scandal came to the fore when Bello Galadanchi, a United States-born Nigerian filmmaker and content creator, alleged that the state government directed each of the 44 local government councils to pay about N10 million for the drug supply, with the contract awarded exclusively to Novomed Pharmaceuticals.

According to Galadanchi, 25 local governments, including Tofa, Bebeji, Dambatta, Dawakin Tofa, Doguwa, Kumbotso, Tudun Wada, Gezawa, Ungogo, Warawa, Ajingi, Kabo, Kura, Madobi, Bichi, Gwarzo, Rogo, Garun Mallam, Takai, Shanono, Kiru, Makoda, Nasarawa, and Gabasawa, have already made payments for August to the company’s account.

Critics had alleged lack of transparency in the dealings of the local governments’ interim management committees appointed by Governor Yusuf in March, after the tenures of the elected council chairmen expired.

Governor Yusuf had, late last week, distanced himself from the contract by denying prior knowledge of the deal and ordering an immediate probe into the matter.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Trust, the chairman of the PCACC, Muhuyi Magaji, said: “We’ve already issued invitations to about five or six individuals, including the permanent secretary of the Ministry for Local Governments, the Director of Planning, and the Director of Local Government Inspection”.

He said the commission also summoned the chairman of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in Kano State, the state secretary of the association, as well as the chairman of the Local Governments Directors of Personnel Management Forum. Also invited is the public relations officer of the forum.

He explained that the invitations were part of the first phase of the investigation aimed at gathering crucial information and documents related to the contract.

“We have also requested various documents from the Ministry for Local Government,” Magaji continued.

“These include pre-qualification documents submitted by all the local governments, post-qualification documents evidencing compliance with the public procurement law of the state, certificates of no objection from the Bureau of Public Procurement, and bills of quantities or submissions indicating the quantity, types, and nature of the drugs required by each local government”, he added.

Magaji said the commission was committed to uncovering the truth and holding those responsible accountable.

“Nobody will be spared in this investigation,” he asserted.

When asked whether Musa Garba Kwankwaso had also been summoned, Magaji said the commission would extend the invitation to him if necessary.

He said in the meantime, the commission had requested financial documents such as the company’s statement of account, “and is taking steps to secure a Post-No-Debit (PND) order on the account to prevent any potential misappropriation of funds”.

Magaji said preliminary findings suggested that certain individuals within the government might have taken undue advantage of the situation, possibly without the governor’s knowledge.

“The allegation is true, and it appears that some people connived to create a particular scenario for their own benefit.

“The motive behind this will be uncovered by the commission’s investigation. This is something we take very seriously, and it will serve as a yardstick for what is to come in the future,” he said.

Daily Trust findings show that the investigation is further complicated by the fact that the Ministry for Local Government, which is central to the controversy, is supervised by the deputy governor of the state, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, who doubles as the commissioner overseeing the ministry.

Asked how this might impact the investigation, Magaji stressed that the chief accounting officer of the ministry bears the most significant responsibility under the state’s procurement law.

“The Public Procurement Law of Kano State clearly stipulates that the accounting officer is responsible for compliance with the law, regardless of approvals given by any authority. We are determined to uncover any fraud involved, and the recent revelations are part of a broader anti-corruption drive in Kano State,” Magaji added.

Attempts to reach Musa Kwankwaso for comments were unsuccessful as calls and messages sent to him were not responded to up to the time of filing this report.

Gov Yusuf’s Chief of Staff under investigation over palliatives

In a related development, the PCACC has also confirmed an ongoing investigation into allegations against Shehu Wada Sagagi, the Chief of Staff to Governor Yusuf, over alleged diversion of federal government palliatives.

The palliatives, intended to alleviate the economic hardship faced by the most vulnerable members of society, were reportedly found at an Islamic school in Gandun Albasa Quarters, which Sagagi had built as part of his contributions to the community.

Magaji said: “Our investigation aims to establish Sagagi’s culpability, the quantum of the palliatives involved and whether he used his position to influence their allocation to the school.

“There are ongoing court proceedings on the matter, but we have not been restrained by the court, so we will continue our investigation and provide an appropriate report”, he said.

Reacting to the allegations in a chat with Daily Trust, Sagagi expressed his willingness to cooperate with the anti-graft commission in its investigation.

He said the commission had visited the school and conducted preliminary findings.

“These are not FG palliatives, and I’ve already informed the governor that I’m open to the investigation because I want to clear my name,” Sagagi said.

He clarified that the rice found at the school came from his farming activities, donations, and purchases, which were used to feed students at the Quranic School.

“We provide breakfast and lunch for the students. The remaining rice at the school is about 80 bags of 25kg each. This is a calculated attempt to discourage me from giving back to the community and tarnish my image,” he added.