Police Invites NLC President Over Alleged Terrorism Financing..Union Reacts

The police yesterday threatened to issue warrant of arrest on Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero should he fail to appear before an investigative panel today.

Ajaero got an invitation yesterday from the police over alleged terrorism financing, treasonable felony, cybercrime and other related offences.

He was asked to show up at the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) Office, Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja.

The letter dated yesterday and signed on behalf of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Intelligence Response Team by Adamu Muazu, an Assistance Commissioner of Police (ACP), warned that a warrant of arrest would be issued if Ajaero fails to comply.

It reads: “This office is investigating a case of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime in which you have been implicated.

“You are therefore required to report to the undersigned for an interview on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, at 10:00 hrs prompt, at Old Abattoir by Guzape Junction, Abuja, through the Team Leader on telephone no 08035179870, in connection with the above investigation. Be informed that if you fail to honour this letter, this office will have no choice but to issue a warrant for your arrest.”

Ajaero’s invitation came a week after security operatives raided some business premises operating with Abuja Headquarters of the NLC.

The raid drew flaks from Labour leaders, who linked it to the nationwide protests against economic hardship. They demanded an unreserved apology from the police.

But the police said that their operatives were in search of some incriminating documents to establish a case against an international “subversive” element that is a threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, who featured on television on August 12, said the raided NLC Complex had a suspect housed in one of its floors.

Faulting the police explanations on what motivated the raid, the union, through its Head of Communications/Corporate Affairs, Benson Upah, described the police claim of tracing a suspected international criminal to the building as laughable.

It challenged the police to come up with proof of any relationship with the alleged criminal.





NLC REACTS

AJAERO INVITED BY THE POLICE ON TERRORISM AND RELATED INVESTIGATION

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Joe Ajaero has been invited by the Nigeria Police Force for "interview" on charges connected to "criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime ".

The letter of invitation signed by ACP Adamu Mu'azu on behalf of Commissioner of Police Intelligence dated August 19, 2024, says Ajaero's name was mentioned in on-going investigations connected to " criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, reasonable felony, subversion and cyber crime". ".

Accordingly, the letter directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00 threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to report.

A personal message sent to. Comrade Joe Ajaero by SP Moshood said, "We were at the Labour House to submit this (letter of invitation) but the place was locked sir".

We find this curious because staff were in the office beyond 6pm.

We also note that Comrade Joe Ajaero was not addressed by his official title of President of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Clearly, the last has not been heard about the raid on the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Preceding the raid, Congress had advised government to dialogue with the organisers of the protest even as Congress had cl early stated it was not part of the protest.

Congress criticised the police for the high casualty rate during the protest.

Congress in its NEC communique after the raid expressed outrage at the behaviour of the police and demanded for an apology from both the police and government.

At its world press conference last Thursday, Congress had raised an alarm that should anything happen. to the leadership of the Congress or any of its members, the police should be held accountable.

The question on the lips of those in the know is, who wants Joe Ajaero out of circulation.

Benson Upah

Head of Information and Public Affairs