Actress Destiny Etiko Denies Car Gift From Omotola Jalade’s Husband

Actress Destiny Etiko has dismissed rumours that Captain Matthew Ekeinde, husband of Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, bought her a car.

She stated that her success is the result of her own hard work and not dependent on any man.

Destiny clarified that the photo of her with Captain Ekeinde was taken four years ago on a flight where he was the pilot.

She greeted him respectfully and took a selfie, but they had not met since.

Addressing her critics, Destiny accused them of being bitter and attempting to tarnish her reputation.

She also urged them to stop dragging Omotola, her husband, and her son into the baseless rumours.

In a video, Destiny proudly declared herself self-made and vowed not to let anyone bring her down.

“The last I checked, 99.9 percent of what I’ve achieved in my life I freaking did it myself with my full chest.

“I don’t know why some people are bitter. Most of my birthdays I love to buy a car because I love to change cars every year. Some bitter people…sat down and brought pictures of Omotola’s husband that I took with him over four years ago.

“And how did it happen? I was on a flight and he was the pilot, so some people were snapping pictures with me. He asked what was happening and they told him I was an actress.

“He looked and I greeted him with (the) respect of a senior colleague’s husband. I asked him to let us take a selfie because of respect. We went there and took a selfie and that was it.”

“Leave the man in his house alone. Leave our beautiful legend Omotola alone. Leave the son alone,” Etiko warned her detractors.

“I’ve never met Omotola all my life. I only watched her growing up. I’ve never met her son all my life. The husband was on a flight and that was it,” she explained.



