Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Graduation Ceremony’s Guests In Delta

Police operatives have foiled an attempt by suspected kidnappers to abduct guests at the graduation ceremony of the Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed this in a statement, yesterday.

He said: “On August 13, 2024, while students of Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, were having their graduation ceremony, the DPO Oghara Division received credible information that some suspected kidnappers had already perfected plans to kidnap guests at the ceremony.

“The DPO Oghara Division, Olasunkanmi Musiliu, acting on this information, reacted swiftly, mobilised and led operatives of Oghara Division to their hideout in a bush along Otefe/Ovade Legit Road.

“The suspected kidnappers on sighting the Police took to their heels and escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries, One AK-47 rifle, one magazine, one English pump action gun, and one locally made cut-to-size gun were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”