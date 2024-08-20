Police Foil Kidnap Attempt On Graduation Ceremony’s Guests In Delta

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Police operatives have foiled an attempt by suspected kidnappers to abduct guests at the graduation ceremony of the Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr. Bright Edafe, confirmed this in a statement, yesterday.

He said: “On August 13, 2024, while students of Delta State Polytechnic, Oghara, were having their graduation ceremony, the DPO Oghara Division received credible information that some suspected kidnappers had already perfected plans to kidnap guests at the ceremony.

“The DPO Oghara Division, Olasunkanmi Musiliu, acting on this information, reacted swiftly, mobilised and led operatives of Oghara Division to their hideout in a bush along Otefe/Ovade Legit Road.

“The suspected kidnappers on sighting the Police took to their heels and escaped with various degrees of gunshot injuries, One AK-47 rifle, one magazine, one English pump action gun, and one locally made cut-to-size gun were recovered. Manhunt for the fleeing suspects is ongoing.”

Tags

CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال