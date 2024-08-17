One Of 20 Abducted Medical Students Cries Out From Captivity

The abductors of 20 medical and dental students in Benue State have demanded a ransom of N50 million for their release.

One of the students, Kwaghaondo Aondona Kingsley, managed to alert the public by posting a desperate message on his X account.

In his tweet, Kingsley revealed that the group of students had been without food for two days, heightening the urgency of the situation.

He said, "We were kidnapped on our way to Enugu for a convention. They are requesting 50 million naira for the 20 of us medical students. Please help us; we haven't eaten for two days. Contact Pius at 08163420157—he is coordinating the funds,” said one of the kidnapped victims who tweeted from the kidnappers' den.

"They said they would start killing us tomorrow," Kingsley said.

CKNNews had earlier reported that over 20 medical and dental students and a House Officer were kidnapped in Benue State while en route to the Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu.

The students, from the University of Maiduguri and University of Jos, were travelling together when they were ambushed by gunmen around 5:30pm in the Otukpo area of Benue State.

The State Police Command confirmed the incident to SaharaReporters on Friday morning, sparking concerns for the safety of the abducted students.

Meanwhile, one of the victims has been identified as a House Officer named Dr Louis.

An X account that reports issues in the medical field - @Nigerian_Doctor - who also shared the information, appealed to security agencies for urgent intervention to rescue the students and free the families from the trauma.

It wrote: "A House Officer (Dr Louis) and 20+ Medical and Dental Students have reportedly been kidnapped!

"These students, from University of Maiduguri and University of Jos, were traveling for their Federation of Catholic Medical and Dental Students (FECAMDS) annual convention in Enugu.

"They were reportedly abducted somewhere in Benue State, not far from Otukpo, judging by their last known location.

"We plead for your urgent intervention."

Confirming this s, the spokesperson for the Benue State Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said investigation had been launched into the abduction.

"Yes, the report of kidnapping is true. The report was received around 5:30pm to 6:00pm and investigation is ongoing."