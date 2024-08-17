Kano Gov Appoints Retired Army General As Commissioner For New Security Ministry

Kano State governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed and sworn in Major General Muhammad Inuwa Idris (Rtd) as the Commissioner for the newly created Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security.

The appointment, earlier announced on Monday, was expected to bolster the state’s internal security. The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security was established five months ago, but until now, it had remained without a Commissioner.

This significant appointment was made during the inauguration ceremony of the new boards for several of the state-owned educational institutions, including the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil; Yusuf Maitama Sule University, and Kano State Polytechnic.

Governor Yusuf, in his remarks, emphasised the critical role the new ministry would play in ensuring the safety and security of Kano State. He charged retired Major General Idris to approach his new responsibilities with the same dedication and skill that marked his military career while in the Nigerian Army.