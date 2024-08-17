EndBadGovernance: Over 1,000 Protesters Still In Prison ..Amnesty Intl









More than 1,000 #EndBadGovernance protesters are being held in various prisons across the country, according to Amnesty International.

The global human rights group accused the Nigerian authorities of escalating a crackdown on peaceful protesters by arraigning over 1,000 protesters in court.





CKNNews reports that the protest, which was held from August 1-10, took a twist and turned violent in some states





Following this, Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), on August 6, said the Police had arrested some of the real sponsors of rioters who hoisted foreign flags in some states.





Probe handling of #EndBadGovernance protest

In a post via X on Friday, Amnesty International reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly.





“The Nigerian authorities are escalating crackdown on peaceful protesters against hunger and corruption. Over 1,000 people have been remanded nationwide. Today 441 people were arraigned in Kano, in what is set out to be an unfair trial based on trumped-up charges.





“Amnesty International again calls for an immediate and unconditional release of all those arrested for exercising their right to peaceful assembly. The government of Nigeria has an obligation to uphold the right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the post read.



