How UNICAL Mobilised Bread Seller Who Didn’t Attend School For NYSC

byCKN NEWS -
0


 

Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Yushau Ahmed, has said that one of the “graduates” fraudulently mobilised for the scheme by University of Calabar, Cross Rivers State, is a bread seller who did not attend the institution.

This is coming on the back of 101 certificates that were recently voided by the scheme, making it 178.

Ahmed commemded the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Obi for her forthrightness to have earlier hinted the scheme on the mobilisation of unqualified graduates from her institution.

He insisted that the scheme would leave no stone unturned in sanitising its mobilisation process.

“The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar came here to report that she observed some names appeared on the institution’s list and they ought not to have been there.

“She checked the list the school gave us and I told her that their certificates would be invalidated.

“Previously, a bread seller was mobilized on the graduation list from the same institution. There are bad eggs in many places that generate matriculation numbers and courses for their candidates,” Ahmed said.


CKN NEWS

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKNNEWS || He is a Law graduate and an Alumnus of Lagos State University, Lead City University Ibadan and Nigerian Institute Of Journalism || With over 2 decades practice in Journalism, PR and Advertising, he is a member of several Professional bodies within and outside Nigeria || Member: Institute Of Chartered Arbitrators ( UK ) || Member : Institute of Chartered Mediators And Conciliation || Member : Nigerian Institute Of Public Relations || Member : Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria || Fellow : Institute of Personality Development And Customer Relationship Management || Member and Chairman Board Of Trustees: Guild Of Professional Bloggers of Nigeria

You may like these posts

Previous Post Next Post

نموذج الاتصال