Olympics: Oborududu Loses Semifinal Bout, Settles For Bronze Medal Match

World number 6 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics silver medallist, Blessing Oborududu, lost to Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan 1-3 on Monday, in her bid to book a place in the final.

The semi-final bout of the women’s 68kg wrestling event at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics took place at the Champ-de-Mars Arena.

NAN reports that Oborududu had earlier in the day defeated her Canadian opponent, Linda Morais, 8-2 for a place in the quarter-final.

She took to the mat again in the quarter-final and defeated Larroque Koumba of France 6-2 to continue her good start to the Olympics before her defeat in the semi-final to Zhumanazarova.

Oborududu failed to become the first Nigerian wrestler to qualify for two consecutive Olympic Games finals.

