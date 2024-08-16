16 arrested For Defrauding Interswitch of N3.9bn

Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre has arrested at least 16 suspects for financial fraud against a leading African digital commerce platform, Interswitch Limited.

The sum of N3.9bn cash and properties had so far been recovered from the suspects, with efforts ongoing to recover more.

Reading out the achievements of the police at the Strategic Communications Interagency Policy Committee joint press briefing in Abuja on Monday, the Department of State Services’ spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said the centre made the arrest and recovery following a petition from Interswitch Limited regarding a glitch on its financial portal.

He added that eight of the suspects had been convicted

Afunanya said, “ The Nigeria Police Force National Cyber Crime Centre tackled a massive financial fraud case, acting on a petition from Interswitch Limited regarding a glitch on its financial portal.

“The swift response led to the arrest of over 16 suspects, eight of whom have been convicted. The operation recovered over N3.9bn in cash, properties, and vehicles, with ongoing efforts to recover additional looted funds.”