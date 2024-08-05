Breaking: Electricity Supply Falls 60.15% To 1,255.78MW

byCKN NEWS -
Homes and businesses were left without electric supply most of yesterday due to a partial  collapse of the national power grid, with generation falling by 60.15 percent to 1,255.78MW at  3pm from 3,151.74MW at 2pm.

Data from the National System Operator, NSO, showed that as at 6pm, the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, was still battling to restore the grid as supply rose to 1,705.74MW.

The plants on grid according to TCN were Dadinkowa Hydro Plant (36.24MW), Delta Gas (360.00MW), Geregu Plant (85.00MW), Geregu Nipp (100.00MW), Ibom Power (69.00), Jebba Hydro (364.00MW), Odukpani Nipp (190.90MW), Okpai Plant (259.00MW), Omotosho Plant (170.40), Sapele Plant (71.20MW).

TCN confirmed the development, adding that restoration was ongoing at the time of writing this report.

