Full List Of Varsities Who Have Received NELFUND’s N20,000 Monthly Stipends

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has disbursed N20,000.00 monthly stipends for July to 20,371 students from six tertiary institutions.


Students from the following institutions whose institutional fees have already been paid by NELFUND have begun to receive July upkeep stipends:


Here is a list of varsities who have received NELFUND’s N20,000 monthly stipends

1. Bayero University Kano

2. Federal University, Dustin-M

3. University of Ilorin

4. University of Benin

5. University of Ibadan

6. University of Maiduguri

