Flying Flags : Russia Embassy Reacts

The Russian Embassy in Nigeria has issued a statement denying any involvement in the recent protests in northern Nigeria.

The protests, part of the #EndBadGovernance movement, saw some demonstrators carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans in support of President Putin, while others held placards with various messages.

This raised concerns about potential external interference in Nigeria’s domestic affairs.

However, the Russian Embassy clarified on Monday that the protesters’ actions do not reflect any official policy or viewpoint of the Russian government.

The embassy emphasised Russia’s commitment to non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, including Nigeria, and reassured that it respects the sovereignty of the country.

The statement said: “The Embassy has noted the reports in Nigerian media and the circulation of videos and images in digital media depicting protesters in northern states of the country carrying Russian flags and chanting slogans to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The government of the Russian Federation as well as any Russian officials are not involved in these activities and do not coordinate them in any way.

“As always, we emphasize that Russia does not interfere in the domestic affairs of foreign states, including Nigeria. These intentions of some protesters to wave Russian flags are personal choices of individuals, and they do not reflect any official position or policy of the Russian Government in the issue.

“We respect Nigerian democracy and believe that peaceful demonstrations in conformity with the Nigerian law are a manifestation of democracy. However, should these events lead to any disruptions or acts of violence we strictly condemn them.”







