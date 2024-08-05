Breaking: Protesters Flying Russian Flag Have Committed Treason ..Gen Chris Musa





The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, has said that those flying the Russian flag in Nigeria have committed a treasonable offence.

CKNNews had reported that some protesters of the #EndBadGovernance were waving Russian flags in different parts of the country.

However, speaking after an emergency security session with President Bola Tinubu at Aso Rock, Gen. Musa vowed that the law would catch up with such people.





Warning those calling for a coup, Musa said the military had accepted democracy and regime change would never be allowed.

He said: “We wanted to brief Mr President on the situation on the ground and we know that since the riot has started all the security agencies you can see all of us together. Initially, when the riot started they said it was a peaceful one but we have realised that there are individuals that are willing to take advantage of it to cause mayhem. And we can see clearly what has happened since it has commenced. Criminals have taken over, a lot of looting taking place, stealing and all sorts happening.

“And besides, all of us have seen where foreign flags have been flown within the sovereignty of Nigeria, and that is totally unacceptable. We are warning in clear terms and the President has also said we should convey, that we will not accept anybody, any individual flying any foreign flag in Nigeria. That is a treasonable offence, and it will be viewed and treated as such. So nobody shall allow himself to be used by any individual.

“Also the issue of coups, Nigeria is a sovereign nation, Nigeria is a democratic nation all security agencies are here to defend democracy and ensure that democracy continues to strive. We will not accept anyone pushing or taking any action, seemingly or for whatever reason to want to push for any change of government. Democracy is what we stand for democracy is what will continue to defend.

“For those of them flying flags and if you’ll see a lot of them are kids being pushed to do that. We’re following up with those who are sponsoring them. Those are pushing them because you know, the flies were also made. We have identified those areas and we are going to take serious action against them.

“The President is clear on his instructions for us not to accept anyone that wants to disrupt the peace and tranquillity of Nigeria. And we are all standing here together to show Nigerians that we’re working closely, we are working together with synergy to ensure that there’s still peace and tranquillity in Nigeria that we have assured Mr. President.





“We’ve said that clearly that the military is going to step in when it is out of hand and you can see that for people supervising elements to push individuals to carry Russian flags in Nigeria, Nigeria sovereignty, that is crossing the red line and we will not accept that. And those ones who have done that will go in for the books and they want to be prosecuted.”



