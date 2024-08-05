Breaking : After Weeks Of Protest , Bangladesh Prime Minister Flees As Army Chief Takes Over

Following weeks of deadly protests, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned and flee the country.

More people have been killed in one of the worst violence since the birth of the South Asian nation more than five decades ago.

According to BBC, Hasina is heading for Tripura, the capital of Agartala in India.

However, there was no official confirmation about Hasina quitting and leaving Dhaka.

Hasina, 76, and her sister earlier took a military to India’s eastern state of West Bengal, according to media reports,

The PM was said to have been forced to quit after massive protests against her government over a controversial quota system that reserved 30 per cent of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971.

The army chief is expected to address the nation shortly, according to reports.

Earlier, the government ordered a complete internet shutdown as protestors asked the general public to join a “Long March to Dhaka” , the country's capital. 

However, a government agency gave a verbal order to start broadband internet around 1:15 on Monday.

