Man Responsible For Sewing Russian Flags For Protesters Arrested By Security Agents

 An unnamed Man responsible for sewing Russian flags for protesters in Kano has been traced and arrested by security agents

The man was arrested with his sewing machine and several clothing materials 

Also recovered from him were already sewn flags



No motive has been given for his action

It will be recalled that most of the protesters in the North have been seen carrying Russian flags during their protest asking Russia to interfer in Nigeria affairs



Interrogation is ongoing according to a security source that spoke to CKNNews on condition of anonymity 

