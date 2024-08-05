Breaking: Gov Sani Imposes Curfew As Protest Enters 5th Day In Kaduna





The Kaduna State Security Council has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolitan Cities.





This is as a result of the protest in the cities.





Although normalcy had been restored in some parts of Kaduna, thousands of youths are out on the streets, demanding an end to what they described as bad governance.





President Bola Tinubu had addressed the nation, suing for calm, but the protesters said the nation’s number one citizen did not address their demands.





In a statement on Monday, Samuel Aruwan, Overseeing Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the measure was taken in the interest of peace.





“The Kaduna State Security Council under the leadership of Governor Uba Sani, following a review of the security situation in the State, hereby notifies citizens of the following:”





“There is sufficient evidence to clearly indicate that the ongoing protest has been hijacked by criminal elements who have resorted to looting of shops and destruction of private and public property.





“In view of this unfortunate development, the Kaduna State Security Council has unanimously resolved to impose a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna and Zaria Metropolises and environs with immediate effect.





“Citizens are advised to remain indoors while security forces continue to work to maintain safety and security. Monitoring will be sustained for review of the curfew as required.”