Ogun REC Dies After INEC Meeting In Abuja

Olaniyi Ijalaye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ogun State, is dead.

The Ogun REC was said to have slumped and died in Abuja on Monday evening after he attended a meeting with other RECs at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters.

Ijalaye had returned to his hotel room, when the tragic incident occurred.

The meeting, according to Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC, focused on two off-cycle governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States, and seven vacant positions in the National and State Assemblies.

The REC, an Indigene of Ondo State was said to have participated actively during the meeting and was in good spirit before the death later in the evening.

Ijalaye assumed the REC position in Ogun State in March 2022 following the transfer of his predecessor, Olusegun Agbaje, to Lagos State.



