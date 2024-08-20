NLC President's Invitation : Femi Falani Replies Egbetokun, My Client Won't Be Available

Human Rights activist and lawyer to the Nigeria Labour Congress, Chief Femi Falana, has replied to the Nigeria Police on why the President of NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, cannot honour the invitation to him to appear at the force headquarters on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, by 10 am.

He explained that the NLC President had fixed an engagement for August 20, before the Police invitation was sent to him on Monday and promised to be available at the Police headquarters on August 29.

Chief Falana, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, in a letter to the Inspector General of Police, through the DCP Mohammed Ahmed Sanusi, also requested the Police to furnish him with details of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion and cybercrime levelled against him.

The letter to the Police titled: “Re: Letter of invitation,” which was signed by Samuel Ogala, read: “We are Solicitors to the Nigeria Labour Congress and its President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, on whose behalf we write this letter in respect of the above subject matter.

“We have the instructions of Comrade Joe Ajaero to inform you that he is unable to honour your invitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday. He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of the invitation letter.

“Therefore, Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your interview on Wednesday, August 29, 2024. Furthermore, in accordance with the provisions of section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as altered, Comrade Ajaero requests for the details and nature of the allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime levelled against him.

“While awaiting your positive response to this letter, please accept the assurances of our highest esteem.”



