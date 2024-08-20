Former Deputy Speaker Slumps, Dies After Exercise

In a shocking incident, the former Deputy Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Harford Oseke has passed away.

Oseke tragically passed away on Monday after collapsing during his exercise routine at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, the state capital.

Following his collapse, he was pronounced dead, and his body was deposited at Apex Medical Centre in Awka.

The former lawmaker who was born August 1960 was from Umuawulu in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State. He studied law and recently completed his Ph.D. in Public Administration.

Apart from his academic pursuits, Oseke was actively engaged in the freight forwarding industry in Port Harcourt and was also involved in the importation of fishing feeds into the country.

His political journey saw him aligning with APGA, where he contested a House of Assembly election during the tenure of Peter Obi, subsequently becoming the Majority Leader and later serving as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly.

In a bid to represent Awka North and South Local Government Areas in the House of Representatives, Oseke contested an election but was defeated by the late Right Honourable Anayo Nnebe.

Harford Oseke, a knight of St Christopher is survived by his wife and children.