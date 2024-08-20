Court Of Appeal Sacks Obaseki's Deputy, Reaffirms Shaibu Position As Deputy Gov

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, affirmed the lower court judgment that reinstated Philip Shaibu as the Deputy Governor of Edo State.

The appellate court, while delivering judgment in the appeal brought before it by the Edo State House of Assembly, dismissed the appeal seeking to uphold Shaibu’s impeachment.

Shaibu was impeached on April 8, 2024, following the adoption of the report of a seven-man committee set up by the state Chief Judge, Justice Daniel Okungbowa, to investigate allegations of misconduct against him.

The House Majority Leader, Charity Aiguobarueghian, had said that while the report of the panel was unable to establish the case of perjury brought against Shaibu, the panel found him guilty of disclosure of government secrets.

Justice James Omotosho of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on July 17, voided the impeachment and ordered his immediate reinstatement.

Justice Omotosho held that the allegation on which the House of Assembly based the impeachment proceedings was untenable in law and constituted gross misconduct.

He ordered the Inspector-General of Police to provide him with needed security to enable him to resume office and perform the functions of the office until the end of his tenure.

The court warned that any individual, aside from Shaibu, parading themselves as deputy governor would face legal consequences.

The court also set aside the appointment of Omobayo Godwin as the new deputy governor, replacing Shaibu.







